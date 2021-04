There are heavy delays for miles on Interstate 95 South in Bridgeport.

CT Travel Smart is reporting that a tractor-trailer is broken down between exits 27A and 26 and the three right lanes are closed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The highway is congested between exits 34 and 26, which is almost six miles,

The delays are more than an hour and a half.