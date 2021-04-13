People Asked to Avoid Main Street in Branford After Shots Were Fired

A person is barricaded in the area of Main Street near Cherry Hill Road in Branford and shot were fired, according to police.
"Please avoid this area, the scene is not safe. Several police agencies are assisting and the South Central Regional SWAT Team is arriving," a Facebook post from Branford Police says.
State police said they are assisting Branford Police.
Interstate 95 exit 53 is shut down. State police said anyone traveling in or around the area should use alternate routes and avoid the area.
An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene reports at least five ambulances on Commercial Parkway.
