Serious Injuries Reported After Incident in Plymouth: State Police

Serious injuries are reported after an incident in the Terryville section of Plymouth, according to Connecticut State Police.

Plymouth Police confirmed an active crime scene in the area of North Main and Diamond streets. Connecticut State Police confirmed the Western District Major Crime division has been called in to investigate, and that at least one person is seriously injured.

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

No other details were immediately available. NBC Connecticut has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.