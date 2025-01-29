New Haven

Two West Haven police officers shot while serving warrant in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

Two West Haven police officers were shot while carrying out a search warrant in New Haven on Wednesday morning, according to police.

New Haven Police said the two officers were shot during a search warrant execution by the West Haven Police Department on Grand Avenue in New Haven.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was also struck, police said.

The Office of the Inspector General will be investigating.

