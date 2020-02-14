Waterbury

Driver Suspected of Hitting Officer in Custody After Chase

One person was taken into custody on Interstate 84 in Waterbury after hitting a police officer in East Hartford and fleeing, according to East Hartford police.

Police said an officer who was investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle on St. Regis Street, got out of his cruiser and was struck.

He suffered what appear to be minor injuries,and was able to get back into his cruiser, chase the driver and alert other units.

The vehicle was stopped on Interstate 84, between exits 25A and 25, with help from state police,

East Hartford police said the driver was taken into custody and is being brought back to East Hartford to face several charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

