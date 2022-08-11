Multiple People Arrested in Manchester After Shooting in Hartford

There is a heavy police presence in Manchester and multiple roads are closed as officials conduct an investigation into a shooting that led to a pursuit.

Hartford Police said there was a shooting on Broad Street Thursday at about 6 p.m. Officers in the area reported hearing shots fired from a white Honda Passport, which was confirmed to be stolen out of Meriden.

The person shot, a woman in her 30s, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Officers engaged in pursuit with the suspect vehicle on Interstate 84, which ultimately ended in Manchester.

After a foot pursuit, five people were taken into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

In an alert to residents, police said Elm Street is closed from Hall Street to Pine Street in Manchester. People are being asked to avoid the area.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.