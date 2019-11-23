Heavy Rain Sunday Could End as Snow in Parts of Connecticut

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a storm for Sunday.

Clouds will move in late in the afternoon on Saturday and a light rain is expected to begin Saturday night. It may be mixed with some sleet to start, especially in the hills.

The rain will become heavy at times toward Sunday morning.

Rain may change to snow in the hills in both northwestern and northeastern Connecticut before ending Sunday afternoon.

While any accumulation of snow will be in higher elevations, a coating to 1 inch of snow is possible in those places.

