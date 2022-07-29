Heavy Traffic Expected in Harford Saturday for Luke Bryan, Yard Goats, Hartford Athletic

There are lots of events in Hartford on Saturday night and police are urging people heading into the city to plan for heavy traffic.

The Hartford Yard Goats are playing against the Portland Sea Dogs at Dunkin Donut Park at 6:05 p.m. and there will be fireworks as well.

Then, Hartford Athletic is competing against Birmingham Legion FC at Dillon Stadium at 7 p.m. and the Luke Bryan concert at the Xfinity Theatre is also at 7 p.m.

Police said all the events are expected to be well attended, so they are expecting more drivers and people walking around the downtown area.

“We ask that you please plan accordingly to arrive on time and enjoy an evening in the City,” police said in a news release.