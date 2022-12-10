Hebron Community Comes Together After Noose Found at RHAM High School

People gathered in Hebron on Saturday to send the message that there is no home for hate.

They rallied in response to a recent incident at RHAM High School where a noose was found in the boys' locker room.

"I'm saddened that the students who were affected had to deal with it and still have to deal with it,” said Carol Geyer, of Hebron.

Like Geyer, people stood at all four corners of Routes 65 and 88 in Hebron, carrying signs and chanting, “Speak up. Stand up. Wake up."

"We need to educate ourselves and, hopefully through that education, become more open to all people, all Americans,” said Sue Smallidge, of Hebron.

Geyer and Smallidge have lived in Hebron for decades and sent their children to RHAM High School. They are also board members of the Coalition of Diversity and Equity (CoDE), which hosted Saturday's rally.

Recently, police arrested a 17-year-old RHAM High School student they believe is connected to the incident. He now faces charges for placing a noose on public property and breach of peace.

Since he is under the age of 18, it’s being handled as a juvenile case and all records are sealed.

"I just think that people need to be accepting because it's just easier to be kind,” said Grace Collins, of Hebron.

Collins showed her support Saturday. The former RHAM student switched schools a year ago and says she knows first-hand what it is like to not feel accepted at school.

"A lot of mental bullying and not very kind actions towards me because I'm part of the LGBTQ community,” said Collins.

Beyond Hebron, the incident has leaders around the state demanding justice.

"The bottom line is a noose is a weapon. Anybody that knows the history of the United States of America knows a noose is a message of death to any person who is black. How can this be allowed to be a slap on the wrist,” said NAACP’s Rodney Alexander Jr of the Windham/Willimantic Branch.

Superintendent Collin McNamara of Regional District 8 did not respond to our request for comment Saturday, but local leaders says they plan to meet with him and town officials on Monday to discuss next steps.

"To make sure there are no barriers. No barriers to people moving here. Businesses opening here. That everyone in the schools have an opportunity to shine and be valued,” said Donna Jolly, CoDE’s Vice President.