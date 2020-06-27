Hebron Harvest Fair Cancels What Would Have Been 50th Anniversary Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The Hebron Lions announced today that they voted to postpone this year's Harvest Fair amid COVID-19 concerns.

"Our membership of over 60 members, who volunteer year-round to put the fair on and other events held out as long as we could hoping things would change faster than they have," Superintendent of the Hebron Harvest Fair Russel Strumskas, along with members of the Hebron Lions Club, said in a statement.

The fair said the main decision for the cancellation was for the health and safety of everyone. They also ran into problems with having entertainment and a carnival.

"Without clear guidance on what the rules will be at the time of the fair, it is impossible to prepare a modified fair with constantly moving targets relying on our staff of all volunteers. We did not want to present an event that was only a small portion of what we normally produce, and for all these reasons we have postponed the fair," the fair said on Facebook.

The Hebron Harvest Fair said they will hold their 50th anniversary celebration next year from Sept. 9 to 12, 2021.

"We know dozens of volunteer groups depend on our fair to earn money for their causes. We know that hundreds of small businesses depend on our fair to earn a living. We know that dozens of non-profits depend on our donations from the profit generated by the fair. All these stakeholders weighed heavily on our minds and our hearts to hold out hope as long as we could," the statement reads.

Fair organizers said the donations they give to local nonprofit organizations every year will not be in jeopardy because of the cancellation. He said Hebron Lions Charities has a contingency plan in place for these kinds of circumstances.

The fair is holding a drive-thru food truck festival this weekend.