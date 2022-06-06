Heightened Police Presence at Polling Locations for Danbury Education Bond Referendum

Danbury officials said there will be a heightened police presence at polling locations in town as residents vote on the Educational Bond Referendum.

The mayor and superintendent of schools said the safety and security of children, teachers and staff are top priority.

"We felt it was necessary to provide these additional resources while the public will be casting their votes for the Education Bond Referendum that will take place," Mayor Dean Esposito and Superintendent Kevin Walston said in a statement.

Polling will take place Tuesday, June 7 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Public access to all school buildings will be restricted during voting hours, according to officials.

The initiative was done in collaboration with the mayor’s office, Danbury Police Department, Danbury Public Schools and the Office of Emergency Management.

