Helicopter takes person to hospital after Somers crash

A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Somers Friday evening.

The fire department said they responded to the George Wood Road and Mcculloch Drive area around 6:40 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital by Lifestar helicopter.

State police said the extent of injuries is unknown. The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

