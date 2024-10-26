Here's a list of brush fires that crews are responding to in Connecticut

Crews are working around the clock to contain and extinguish several brush fires reported across the state.

Governor Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency due to critical fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning has been issued for Saturday and people are being asked to avoid burning anything outside in order to prevent more brush fires from forming.

Wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph are expected Saturday, along with low humidity and dry vegetation. These are very prime conditions for potential wildfire outbreaks, according to officials.

Here's a list of brush fires that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is aware of:

The Hawthorne Fire , on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin : Estimated at 107 acres. Third day of air support from CT National Guard. Second day of air support from Maine Forest Service.

, : Estimated at 107 acres. Third day of air support from CT National Guard. Second day of air support from Maine Forest Service. Cobble Rd and Rt 63, Canaan estimated at 2.8 acres, managed, hot spots reduced.

estimated at 2.8 acres, managed, hot spots reduced. 183 Reservoir Rd, Vernon (Tankerhoosen WMA), estimated at 9 acres, still active, DEEP monitoring active hot spots and performing perimeter maintenance.

estimated at 9 acres, still active, DEEP monitoring active hot spots and performing perimeter maintenance. Weston Saugatuck Reservoir Island, estimated at 0.8 acres, contained, active.

estimated at 0.8 acres, contained, active. East Lyme, Rocky Neck State Park, half acre, contained.

DEEP said they are monitoring several other fires that are currently being handled by local resources: Meriden Mountain, Burlington, East Granby, Tolland, East Thompson and Easton.

A serious motor vehicle crash on Route 44 resulted in a two-acre brush fire Friday night.

What you can do

Fire officials ask that you refrain from outdoor activities that could spark a fire.

Residents should also keep all flammable objects away from fires, and scrape away leaves, twigs and grass within a 10-foot diameter circle from the fire.

You should also always have firefighting tools nearby and handy.

For more tips on how to stay safe and prevent a fire from spreading, click here.