Connecticut

Here's a list of brush fires that crews are responding to in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Crews are working around the clock to contain and extinguish several brush fires reported across the state.

Governor Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency due to critical fire weather conditions.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A red flag warning has been issued for Saturday and people are being asked to avoid burning anything outside in order to prevent more brush fires from forming.

Wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph are expected Saturday, along with low humidity and dry vegetation. These are very prime conditions for potential wildfire outbreaks, according to officials.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's a list of brush fires that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is aware of:

  • The Hawthorne Fire, on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin: Estimated at 107 acres. Third day of air support from CT National Guard. Second day of air support from Maine Forest Service.
  • Cobble Rd and Rt 63, Canaan estimated at 2.8 acres, managed, hot spots reduced.
  • 183 Reservoir Rd, Vernon (Tankerhoosen WMA), estimated at 9 acres, still active, DEEP monitoring active hot spots and performing perimeter maintenance.
  • Weston Saugatuck Reservoir Island, estimated at 0.8 acres, contained, active.
  • East Lyme, Rocky Neck State Park, half acre, contained.

DEEP said they are monitoring several other fires that are currently being handled by local resources: Meriden Mountain, Burlington, East Granby, Tolland, East Thompson and Easton.

Local

Middletown 1 hour ago

Injuries reported in crash that took down power lines in Middletown

Norfolk 4 hours ago

Person dead after serious crash on Route 44 near Norfolk-North Canaan line

A serious motor vehicle crash on Route 44 resulted in a two-acre brush fire Friday night.

What you can do

Fire officials ask that you refrain from outdoor activities that could spark a fire.

Residents should also keep all flammable objects away from fires, and scrape away leaves, twigs and grass within a 10-foot diameter circle from the fire.

You should also always have firefighting tools nearby and handy.

For more tips on how to stay safe and prevent a fire from spreading, click here.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us