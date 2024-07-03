Here's how CT communities are gearing up for Independence Day

The city of Meriden celebrated Independence Day a day early.

Families gathered at Hubbard Park Wednesday night for live music, food trucks, and games before watching a big firework show.

"I've been doing this for 21 years and every show, every show I get butterflies," said Gary Brazil, lead technician with Pyrotechnico.

Brazil says it took hours to set up Wednesday's display.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Throughout the show, there's different effects that go on. You might see purples going off or yellows. We try to make art of out of it. 'Oohs' and 'ahs.' That's what we want to see. 'Oohs and ahs,' said Brazil.

Crews were also setting up the stage for live music at the James J. Barry Bandshell in Hubbard Park.

"It will be Daniel Hardin who is an up-and-coming guitarist/songwriter," said David Cooley. "We've got a sax player and keyboard player originally from West Hartford out of New York."

The city of New Britain was gearing up for their firework display as well. The event happens on July 4th and is called the Great American Boom.

"During Covid, we started doing it in the parking lot of Willow Brook, and it just worked out very well, so we decided to keep it that way," said Mayor Erin Stewart.

Stewart says thousands of people come out to Willow Brook Park to ring in Independence Day.

"It's a tradition from the family to go and see the fireworks every year," said Mariangeles Villegas of New Britain.

And some families will be enjoying it for the first time.

"This year, we kind of got all of our ducks in a row, and made it in time to buy a ticket, so we're excited," said Darona Hersh of West Hartford.

Mayor Stewart says the city is doing something new this year to make it easier on attendees.

"We've got great lawn signs that have QR codes that will take you to maps so you are able to see how traffic flow is going," said Stewart.

Tickets are $10 per car and parking passes must be picked up before the event.

Those interested can purchase their passes at Willow Brook pool on Wednesday before 7:45 p.m. You can also go to New Britain Stadium between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

"Of course, that doesn't mean you can't watch them from anywhere in the neighborhood, but if you want to be parked right up front with the best seats, you got to have the parking pass before you enter the parking lot."

The event kicks off tomorrow at 7 p.m. and the fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m.