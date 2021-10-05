Here's How Much It Will Cost You to Go to the Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game at Fenway

If you're thinking of heading to Fenway Park for the Red Sox-Yankees American League Wild Card game Tuesday night, here's what it will cost you.

First thing's first. You’ll need to grab tickets.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tickets are sold out on the official MLB website, but they were available via resale for about $190 each Tuesday morning.

Travel expenses to get to the game include about $50 to park, depending on the lot. But spectators can always save money by taking the T.

And what's a baseball game without snacks? For two people to get beers and a hot dog, expect to spend $30.

To look the part at a playoff game, two official jerseys from the team store go for $90 each.

Tally it all up and you’re looking at $600 -plus for the night for two people. Hope the weather holds out so you don’t have to factor in the cost of a rain poncho.

Click here for our First Alert weather team's Red Sox Game forecast.

Tuesday night's game will decide who makes it to the American League Division Series, which begins Thursday, to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The last time the Sox won the AL Division Series was in 2018.

This will be the fifth time these historic rivals are playing in the post-season. Both teams have identical records this season: 92-70. In a series of press conferences, players on either side have said they’re ready to bring it Tuesday night.

"It’s going to be nuts," Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo said. "I’ll tell you what, it’s better than being at the Yankees for sure. The fact that we get our home field advantage and all that, that’s what we ask for.”

“That’s going to be a fun game right there, that’s going to be action packed. They’re going to bring their a game," Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge said. “We’re going to bring our a game. It’s just going to be another great game in this big rivalry we have."