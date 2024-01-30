Here's how to get back at someone who ‘did you dirty' this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day isn't always about sunshine and rainbows...

While for many, Feb. 14 is about showing love and affection to those you care about, you may also be thinking about wanting to get back at someone who has wronged you.

Well, the Meriden Humane Society is giving you the option to do just that.

For a $5 donation, the humane society said they'll write the name of your "special person" on the bottom of a litter box. They said, "Our kitties will take care of the rest."

You can honor past lovers, frenemies, bosses or really anyone who has "done you dirty."

All donations can be made to the Meriden Humane Society's Paypal account, and they ask that you put the name of the person you want recognized in the notes.

You can choose as many names as you like - each for a $5 donation.