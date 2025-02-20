Here's how to get free pancakes on National Pancake Day

Are you a pancake lover, and do you live in Connecticut?

The Place 2 Be will be offering free pancakes for National Pancake Day next month.

The restaurant said they'll be giving back to the Boys and Girls Club with all donations they receive on March 4.

Free pancakes will be offered at the New Haven, downtown Hartford and West Hartford locations.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No purchase is required and donations are not obligated.