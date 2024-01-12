Here's how to prepare for yet another rainstorm heading for CT

The third storm this week is heading towards Connecticut, and people are preparing for the impacts.

At Larsen Ace Hardware in West Hartford, there’s been a steady stream of customers picking up flood mitigation items.

“It’s gotta go somewhere, and it’s ending up in people’s basements. People’s gutters have been falling down from all the heavy winds we’ve been dealing with, tree branches coming down,” said Dan Welch, the store’s manager. “A lot of people are coming in looking for ways to get water out of their basements, so we’ve made sure we’re stocked up on sump pumps and utility pumps, hoses for the pumps, shop vacs, and wet dry vacs.”

He said the phone has been ringing off the hook with people asking how to prepare, and if they have certain items in stock.

“Most of my customers this morning actually were asking me for ways to seal up the side of their house for water coming in,” he said. “Most people are just getting really tired of going into their basement, going, 'oh look, more water.'”

A few towns away in Bristol, firefighters are preparing for a long shift responding to flooding calls.

“This past week, we had 19 calls for various flooded basements,” Deputy Chief Dave Simard said.

The fire department always shows up when someone calls 911 for a flood, but they can only pump out large amounts of water, six to 10 inches high.

“We do have people’s basements that flood all the way up to the first floor,” Simard said. “I would urge, this time of year, when you know rain is coming, make sure your sump pump is working, and something as easy as diverting the down spouts away from your house could also help in this time.”

He also recommends that you keep an eye on any cracks in your property.

“The ground is frozen, the water is gonna follow the path of least resistance, and it follows right down to the foundation. If you have a window that’s leaking or a cracked foundation, the water will go right along the foundation line and fill up the basement," Simard said.

With the influx of rain comes flooded roadways, too. On Wednesday, the department made a water rescue, and hopes to not make one this weekend.

“Somebody, once again, was driving through some standing water and their car stalled out cause they thought they could make it,” Simard said. “Do not drive through standing water. If you see water in the roadway, don’t assume it’s an inch or two inches deep. Assume it’s three feet deep.”