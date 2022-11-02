The State of Connecticut is receiving funding for home heating assistance to help families offset costs this winter.

Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and that money will go directly to helping families that are bracing for rising home heating costs.

The new state funding will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills.

Here is how you can apply:

Visit energyhelp.us

Call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline at 866-674-6327

“Connecticut families should never have to choose between putting food on the table or heating their homes. This $86.4 million will be a lifeline for thousands of families in Connecticut and I thank HHS for releasing this critical funding to keep families safe and warm during the cold winter months,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

“With energy costs expected to rise sharply this winter, I’m proud to have worked with my colleagues to secure $86.4 million in LIHEAP funding for Connecticut. This money is a lifeline for thousands of low-income families and seniors on fixed incomes who rely on LIHEAP to stay safe and warm during the winter months, and it is critical these funds are distributed as quickly as possible,” Sen. Chris Murphy said.

