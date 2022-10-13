Here's How You Can Donate to Bristol as Community Mourns Beloved Officers

In the midst of a tragedy, it can often times be difficult to determine how and where you can help others.

A fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families of fallen officers 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy. It's called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

Donations are currently being accepted at all bank branches and additional donation opportunities are forthcoming.

The Better Business Bureau of Connecticut is providing helpful tips on how you can avoid scams and make sure your efforts are going to the right place.

BBB Spokesperson Kristen Johnson said they organization has seen numerous examples of scammers using a law enforcement angle to get people to hand over their money or personal information. This contact is usually unsolicited from someone claiming to be a nonprofit organization representative.

Scammers will sometimes use an organization name that includes a law enforcement word such as "police" or "trooper."

Here are some tips on how you can avoid these scams:

If a nonprofit organization isn’t completely transparent, it’s impossible to know for sure the money contributed will support a good cause. Ask for documentation on how much of the contribution will be used for program services, how much will go for fundraising, and management expenses. Don’t give in to intimidation tactics. If a caller causes discomfort through guilt or using an urgent plea to give right this minute, it’s best to simply hang up. Intimidation tactics are often used by scammers and are a red flag.

If a caller causes discomfort through guilt or using an urgent plea to give right this minute, it’s best to simply hang up. Intimidation tactics are often used by scammers and are a red flag. Check the charity’s rating on Give.org. For a charity to receive BBB accreditation, it must meet 20 Standards of Accountability covering everything from governance to fundraising. If the organization does not appear on BBB’s website, that does not mean they are not a real charity, but it can be a warning that you need to do more investigation before you give.

For a charity to receive BBB accreditation, it must meet 20 Standards of Accountability covering everything from governance to fundraising. If the organization does not appear on BBB’s website, that does not mean they are not a real charity, but it can be a warning that you need to do more investigation before you give. Don’t click on unsolicited links: If you don’t know who the link came from or where it's going to lead, don’t click on it.

And when in doubt, it's always a safe bet to contact the police department and ask how you can support them.