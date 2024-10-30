Here's how you can stay fire safe this Halloween

As you are getting ready for your Halloween parties and festivities, Connecticut Fire Academy has given tips for you to remain aware and cautious this Halloween while still enjoying your holiday.

Here are a few safety tips that they mention:

Battery powered lights: instead of using flammable items for decorations, this is a safer option for decorative usage. Keep decorations away from flammable materials: keep items away from leaves, grass and other flammable materials. Avoid bonfires and fire pits: It best to avoid open fires during this high fire danger levels. Check local burn bans for any outdoor fires. Dispose of smoking materials properly: Any smoking materials such as cigarette butts, ash and other smoking items, should be disposed in fire safe containers, Report any fires immediately: If there are any signs of a wildfire, call 911 immediately to prevent a larger spread.

These tips are to ensure that you have a fun Halloween with family and friends while being cautious and remaining safe for your spooky activities.