Here's What a First Degree Manslaughter Charge With a Firearm Means

The Connecticut State Police trooper charged in the death of a teenager in West Haven back in 2020 is set to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Trooper Brian North is charged with first degree manslaughter with a firearm in the death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane following a police chase that ended in West Haven in January of 2020.

Here's what the charge North is facing means.

Breaking Down the Charge

According to Connecticut state statutes, a person is guilty of first degree manslaughter with a firearm when the intent to cause serious physical injury to another person causes death.

The firearm portion of the charge indicates the death was caused by using a gun.

The charge is considered a class B felony in Connecticut. As a class B felony, the charge would carry a minimum prison sentence of five years with a maximum of 40 years if convicted.

More details about what led up to the shooting can be found here.

