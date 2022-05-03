Here's What a First Degree Manslaughter Charge With a Firearm Means

The Connecticut State Police trooper charged in the death of a teenager in West Haven back in 2020 is set to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.
Trooper Brian North is charged with first degree manslaughter with a firearm in the death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane following a police chase that ended in West Haven in January of 2020.
Here's what the charge North is facing means.
Breaking Down the Charge
According to Connecticut state statutes, a person is guilty of first degree manslaughter with a firearm when the intent to cause serious physical injury to another person causes death.
The firearm portion of the charge indicates the death was caused by using a gun.
The charge is considered a class B felony in Connecticut. As a class B felony, the charge would carry a minimum prison sentence of five years with a maximum of 40 years if convicted.
Local
More details about what led up to the shooting can be found here.