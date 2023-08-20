Here's what you need to know as Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week begins today

Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week is here and this is what you need to know!

Sales Tax Free Week begins on the third Sunday of August and runs until the following Saturday. This year it will run from Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26.

What is Sales Tax Free Week?

During Sales Tax Free Week, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut state sales and use tax.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It applies to each eligible item that costs under $100 regardless of how many items are purchased at the same time.

When is Sales Tax Free Week?

This year's Sales Tax Free Week runs from Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26. This is Connecticut's third Sales Tax Free Week.

What is included in Sales Tax Free Week?

Here are examples of clothing or footwear that is tax exempt when sold for less than $100:

Antique clothing

Aprons (kitchen)

Arm warmers

Athletic socks

Bandannas

Baseball hats

Bathing caps

Belts, suspenders, belt buckles

Bicycle sneakers without cleats

Blouses

Chef uniforms

Children's bibs

Clerical vestments and religious clothing

Diapers (cloth, disposable, adult or child)

Dresses

Ear muffs

Employee uniforms (police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal, etc.)

Fashion boots

Formal wear gowns

Formal wear rentals

Foul weather gear

Gaters

Gloves

Golf dresses and skirts

Golf jackets and shirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits

Handkerchiefs

Hats, caps

Jeans

Jogging suits, sweatsuits

Leg warmers

Leotards, tights

Lingerie

Nylons, hosiery Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt regardless of their cost.

Overclothes

Overshoes, rubbers, boots

Painter pants

Ponchos

Rain jacket, rain suits, rain wear

Rented uniforms

Robes

Sashes

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shirts

Shoelaces

Shoes including aerobic, basketball, boat, running, safety

Ski sweaters and ski jackets

Sleepwear including nightgowns and pajamas

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks

Square dancing clothes

Swimsuits

Tennis clothing

Ties

Undergarments

Wedding gowns, headpieces and veils

Work clothes

What is exempt from Sales Tax Free Week?

There are several items that are taxable even if they are sold for less than $100.

Included in those items are boots (fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter), gloves (athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical), handbags and purses, ice skates, jewelry, party costumes, shoes (ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf), sports helmets and sports uniforms, wallets and wetsuits.

This year mark's Connecticut's 23rd Sales Tax Free Week.