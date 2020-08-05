Here's When Eversource and UI Estimate Your Power May Be Restored

Hundreds of thousands of people in Connecticut are without power after Tropical Storm Isaias left widespread damage across the state on Tuesday.

Connecticut received a significant amount of the strongest winds from Tropical Storm Isaias from the southeast side of the system. Peak wind gusts reached as high as 68 mph in Bridgeport and 66 mph in New Haven.

At one point, more than 715,000 people were without power in the state after hundreds of trees and power lines came down.

Cleanup is underway after Tropical Storm Isaias left widespread damage in Connecticut, killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in the state on Tuesday.

Eversource

Tropical Storm Isaias produced the third largest number of outages statewide for Eversource customers. It is third behind the October snowstorm and Tropical Storm Irene.

On Wednesday, nearly half of Eversource's customers were without power including some towns where 100% of the town needed to be restored. Eversource officials estimate it could take multiple days before power is fully restored.

An executive from Eversource answered questions from the media about the power outages that hit the state after Tropical Storm Isaias.

You can get the latest information about outages from Eversource here.

"We're asking our customers to prepare for multiple days without power," Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross told NBC Connecticut's Kevin Nathan. "We're working as quickly and as safely as we can, and there's a lot of damage out there and a lot of work that still needs to be done."

Our team worked through the night to resolve issues with our outage reporting systems. If you are experiencing an outage, please call us at 800-286-2000, text 'OUT' to 23129, or report it at https://t.co/4Hyo1NNTeE. Stay far away from any downed wires and report them to 9-1-1. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 5, 2020

The company said it is working around-the-clock shifts to clear roads, assess damage and restore power.

The initial focus will be on restoring essential services: hospitals, first responders, and water treatment facilities. After that, the focus is on how to restore service to the greatest number of customers at a single time.

If you are experiencing an outage and are an Eversource customer, you should call 800-286-2000. You can also report your outage online.

United Illuminating

United Illuminating also said they believe restoration may take several days.

The latest information on outages from UI can be found here.

“The restoration effort that is already under way is likely to last several days, and customers who are currently without service should factor that in their planning,” the company said in an email to customers on Tuesday night.

As of last night, approximately 115,000 customers were without service due to the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias. We expect full restoration will take several days. Crews will work day & night until every customer is restored. Read more about our efforts: https://t.co/1ht4LBDem8 pic.twitter.com/MXdsKlEZHj — United Illuminating (@UnitedIllum) August 5, 2020

Additional contractors and mutual assistance is being brought in from other utilities to help UI crews with the restoration, UI said.

UI customers experiencing an outage can report it by calling 800-722-5584.

Residents are urged to stay far away from downed wires and are reminded to always report them to their power company.