Here's where you can drop off unused or expired medications for Drug Take Back Day

Saturday marks Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the state Department of Consumer Protection is urging people to properly dispose of unused or expired medications.

There will be 116 sites to drop off medications across Connecticut. Click here to see the full list.

Here are items that are accepted in drug drop boxes:

Over-the-counter medications

Prescription medications

Medication samples

Medication for household pets

Medicated lotions and ointments

Here are items that are not accepted:

Needles or other “sharps”

Hazardous waste

Thermometers

Personal care products (shampoo, deodorant, etc.)

State officials said used needles should be placed in a hard plastic container such as a laundry detergent bottle, clearly labeled "sharp waste" and "do not recycle."

If you can't visit a drop box, you can safely discard unwanted medications at home by combining uncrushed pills in soapy water or coffee grounds, place them in a sealed plastic bag and throw it in the trash.

There are also drop box locations open year-round. Click here for more information.

Over 65,000 pounds of unwanted medication were discarded during Drug Take Back Day last year, according to DCP officials.