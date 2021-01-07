Here's Why You Maybe Experiencing More Allergy Symptoms This Winter Season

Health experts say staying at home may be leading to people experiencing worse-than-normal allergies this winter season.

"The biggest allergens in the winter are dust animal dander and mold cockroaches and we are inside more now," said Pam Angelillo, a registered nurse in the allergy clinic at UConn Health.

Angelillo says if your seeing allergies become more of a problem this winter than in the past, it could have to do with being home more often.

"Everyone is inside, poor ventilation, things closed up, the heat is on and that’s triggering a lot of dust and dryness in the air as well," Angelillo said. "A lot of people are home more. They're working from home, not leaving their houses as much, so you're stuck with your allergies inside."

There are things you can do if you're looking for some relief.

"You can make sure that your ventilation is clean. If you have forced hot air, make sure you change the filter frequently. Washing your bed linens frequently with hot water -- dry them in the dryer -- the heat will kill the dust mite."

But health experts say although COVID-19 and allergies may have symptoms that overlap, there are some distinctions.

"COVID symptoms -- if you have any sudden loss of taste and smell, if you’ve gotten persistent headaches, fever, those are the things you should be more concerned about. Allergies can give you the sniffles itchy eyes, sneezing -- no fever if it’s allergies," Angelillo said.