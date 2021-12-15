Hero Dog Warns Parents of Baby's Medical Emergency

A Glastonbury dog is getting a few more treats this tonight after alerting his owner that the family’s baby was in distress.

It started as a Snapchat story to Kelly Dowling’s mom.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

He is a people pleaser, and if usually if you scold him, he runs under the bed and you don't see him for a while. He's very embarrassed."

Her 8-year-old Boston Terrier, Henry, was hiding behind pillows after getting in trouble for butting into the sleeping baby’s room, but this wasn’t the start of any kind of mischief but rather a medical emergency.

"He was not acting like himself, he kept going back in," Dowling said. "It seemed very belligerent and unusual for him."

Moments later, Dowling says she knew something wasn’t right with her baby, who’d been battling a cold.

"She started turning blue and just really choking on you know, whatever it was stuck in there."

Dowling and her husband then rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, their daughter able to clear the build-up in her throat before things got worse.

"I have I've read about stories like this, but we've never had one to my knowledge in the department," Dr. John Brancato said.

Brancato, medical director for the ER at Connecticut Children's says Henry’s warning is timely as more kids are coming down with upper respiratory infections.

He says it's an important reminder of how to know when children are in distress.

"Their nose is flaring, the little knots between the collarbones will sink in the stomach and chest are moving opposite each other," he explained.

As for Henry, Dowling says he’s been getting plenty of treats for saving the day

"We give him a stocking every year for Christmas a and I'm going to have to refill the stocking before Christmas, because he's gotten all of his toy toys early."