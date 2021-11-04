Hershey Responds to CT Trick-or-Treater Who Loves Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

A teen from Plainville whose Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup trick-or-treating video has captured hearts across Connecticut is getting a pretty big treat.

The Hershey Company, the maker of Reese’s, has offered to send 14-year-old Dominic Ciriello the treat that is getting him widespread attention.

Ciriello was trick-or-treating in his grandmother’s Berlin neighborhood on Halloween when he visited Kayla Lalles’ home.

To his delight, he found a bucket with king-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Looking up at the home camera, he apologized and said he just had to take two.

“I apologize in advance, but I’ve got to take two. I can’t, I just can't resist. I just love Reese’s. I apologize in advance," Dominic said, looking at the camera.

When Lalles watched that video, she saw pure joy and a polite young man just being a kid. It made her smile and she just had to share it.

“It was just raw footage of a kid being a kid in his element on Halloween, getting candy. It was awesome,” Lalles said.

If she had seen the video while Dominic was at her house, she would have told him to take more, she said.

She also put out a call to figure out how to contact the teen to offer him more of the leftover candy. It worked.

Within five minutes, Dominic’s mom reached out to Lalles.

As it turns out, Dominic was trick-or-treating with family and said he almost skipped the house.

Not many people give out king-size candy, he said, and that makes Halloween a lot better and more fun.

“That made my day right there. That was the house of the day,” Dominic said.

After seeing the story, Hershey reached out and offered to send him more king and super king-sized Reese's as well as other Reese’s goodies.