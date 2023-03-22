Herstory: How a Barrier-Breaking Pharmacist's Legacy Lives on in Old Saybrook

Anna Louise James made history in Connecticut in the early 1900s when she became the first female African American pharmacist in Connecticut. Miss James, as she was known, owned James Pharmacy in Old Saybrook, where she served the community for decades.

"She was the person in town who people went to for their medicines, and just to talk and to listen to her," said Tedd Levy, a member of the Old Saybrook Historical Society. "She was just loved by the people in the community. Highly trusted, highly honored.”

James's father escaped slavery in the 1800s before moving to Hartford in 1874, according to the historical society. Miss James was one of 11 children. She moved to Old Saybrook as a teenager and graduated from the local high school.

"Actually, she gave a talk at the graduation ceremony, which was quite unusual," said Levy.

Miss James then went on to attend the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy, overcoming gender and racial discrimination along the way. Graduating in 1908, she was the only Black woman in her class. The following year she became the first African American woman in Connecticut to be licensed as a pharmacist, Levy said.

James worked at her brother-in-law's drug store in Old Saybrook and eventually became sole owner. She changed the name to James Pharmacy and worked there until she retired in 1967.

“She worked there every single day. Half days on Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year's," said Levy. "And she lived upstairs in an apartment.”

In addition to being a pharmacist, Miss James operated a soda fountain inside the pharmacy.

Teddi Kopcha, recording secretary for the historical society, remembers going inside the pharmacy as a child to buy ice cream from Miss James.

"If you earned the money on your own, she would charge half price. If you got the money from your parents, you would pay full price," said Kopcha. “She was a petite woman. She was a stern woman. When she spoke, you listened. You knew what she said was out of kindness and from her heart.”

James died in 1977 at the age of 91, but her legacy lives on in Old Saybrook to this day.

“She represents the best of all of us. She represents the highest values of all of us. She is an inspiration to people who want to better themselves and better society," said Levy.

James Pharmacy Building

The James Pharmacy Building still stands in Old Saybrook, though it has changed ownership several times since Miss James's death.

A restaurant, Cocotte, currently operates inside the historic building. Much of the interior has been removed or renovated, including the famous soda fountain. Some staples remain, though, including the original cabinets that Miss James had made.

The owners have a picture of Miss James prominently displayed in the middle of the cabinets. Visitors can also see some of the old medicine bottles and other memorabilia on display inside.

Owner, Jeffrey DeFrancesco, said he and his wife like to treat the building like a museum to Miss James. They believe it is important to remember her.

“Part of our interest is to do what she did -- build a community here," said DeFrancesco.

The James Pharmacy building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. A plaque was recently placed on the outside of the building, honoring Miss James.

"Known to all as Miss James, she represented the humanitarian spirit that binds us all together," the plaque reads, in part.

Her Legacy Lives On

In addition to the tributes and displays at James Pharmacy, there are several more places in Old Saybrook where people can learn about Miss James.

The Old Saybrook Historical Society curated an exhibit focusing on insights and inspiration from Miss James and her niece, Ann Petry.

Petry was a famous writer who also lived in Old Saybrook. Her novel, The Street, was the first book by a Black woman to sell over 1 million copies.

The exhibit features many of Miss James's personal items, including her diploma and pharmacy certificate. The historical society also has her record keeper on display, which is where she stored information on her customers and their prescriptions.

For more information on the exhibit, "Family Matters: Insights and Inspiration from Miss James and Ann Petry", you can call the Old Saybrook Historical Society at 860-395-1635 or visit their website.

Miss James is also featured on a new mural in town celebrating "three bold women": Miss James, Ann Petry, and Katharine Hepburn.

In addition to being a renowned actress, Hepburn was one of Miss James's customers at the pharmacy. Miss James was famously one of the only women who Hepburn said intimidated her.

The mural was commissioned by Public Art for Racial Justice Education (PARJE) and is part of a larger mural that also honors indigenous culture.

PARJE hopes that the images of the women, including Miss James, can help inspire future generations.

"I don’t think we know enough about the great women in society who have paved the way," said Nancy Gladwell, who chairs PARJE. “To be able to be connected to people like this is empowering.”