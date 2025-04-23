Man placed hidden camera in Westport apartment bathroom: police

Westport police have arrested a man who is accused of placing a hidden camera in a shared bathroom in an apartment and taking videos.

Police said they received a complaint on April 2 from someone who said they found a hidden camera placed in a bathroom that they shared with a married couple and video had been taken without their permission.

Police identified a suspect and arrested a 38-year-old Westport man.

He was charged with voyeurism and his bond was set at $50,000.

He is due in Stamford Superior Court on May 2.