Hidden in Plain Sight Roads to Nowhere: I-84 Interchange

17 photos 1/17 DroneRanger The multi-stack highway interchange that towers over Interstate 84 in Farmington was part of transportation project that dates back to the 1960s. However, the project was never completed. Much of it is now off-limits, overgrown and tagged with graffiti. Many of the ramps have never used by vehicles. 2/17 NBC Connecticut 3/17 NBC Connecticut 4/17 NBC Connecticut 5/17 NBC Connecticut 6/17 NBC Connecticut 7/17 NBC Connecticut 8/17 NBC Connecticut 9/17 NBC Connecticut 10/17 NBC Connecticut 11/17 NBC Connecticut 12/17 NBC Connecticut 13/17 NBC Connecticut 14/17 NBC Connecticut 15/17 NBC Connecticut 16/17 DroneRanger 17/17 DroneRanger

