Hidden in Plain Sight Roads to Nowhere: Route 11, Salem

6 photos 1/6 DroneRanger NBC Connecticut's DroneRanger also flew over the abrupt end of Route 11 in Salem. The state highway was supposed to be a lot longer than it is, which is why some people refer to Route 11 as “Route 5 ½.” 2/6 DroneRanger The project was supposed to create a more direct route from Colchester down to Interstate 95 in Waterford. 3/6 DroneRanger The two bridges that were built over Route 82 in Salem are clear signs that the project that was never completed. Beyond the spans are two deep cuts into the earth where construction for Route 11 was under way in the early 1970s. Since then, attempts to lengthen the highway have been unsuccessful. 4/6 DroneRanger 5/6 DroneRanger 6/6 DroneRanger

More Photo Galleries