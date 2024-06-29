Westbrook

Higganum man killed in Westbrook rollover crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A man from Higganum has died after a rollover crash in Westbrook early Saturday morning.

State police said 23-year-old Eddy Zapata-Cardenas was driving eastbound on Route 1 around 1:45 a.m. when he missed a left curve in the road.

According to troopers, Zapata-Cardenas hit a curb, a tree and a parked vehicle before rolling over.

He was taken to Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook and was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Dadio #1020 at Troop F in Westbrook at (860) 399-2100.

