High school students compete in culinary, restaurant management competition in Hartford

High school students from seven schools across the state competed in the CT ProStart Invitational, a statewide culinary and restaurant management competition at Dunkin Park in Hartford.

“We're all really excited to be here,” said Jalexis Barnes-Estrada, a junior competing on the team for Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven.

Wilbur Cross High School's culinary team and restaurant management team both won the state competition last year and the restaurant management team won the national as well.

“Because we already have a reputation of like exceeding expectations, we want to continue that. So obviously, we're all feeling a little extra nervous,” said Barnes-Estrada.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Wilbur Cross is one of the seven schools competing in the culinary competition and two schools competing in the restaurant management competition.

“Almost like a Shark Tank, like they pitch a restaurant idea to judges,” said Scott Dolch, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

The team has to show what the restaurant layout would be, what the menu would look like, costs and answer questions about their choices and marketing tactics, according to Dolch.

The two schools that win the competitions on Wednesday will go and compete for additional scholarships and recognition at the National ProStart Invitational in late April in Baltimore.

But Dolch said for the Connecticut Restaurant Association and its hospitality education foundation, the goal is also workforce development.

“I really want the students to really start to think about what their future looks like and opportunities within hospitality,” said Dolch.

You can support Connecticut ProStart by dining at one of the listed restaurants. When you donate $10, the restaurant will give you $10 for a future visit.