High School Students Get Hands-On Construction Career Day

High school aged students from across Connecticut were invited to a hands-on career expo highlighting construction jobs.

Associated Builders and Contractors hosted a career expo to entice high school aged students to consider a range of construction jobs across the state.

“There’s a critical shortage of skilled trades people and incredible opportunities for students to leave high school, go directly into the trades and earn an incredible living in construction,” said Christopher Fryxell, the president of the Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) Connecticut chapter.

ABC estimated there is a need for an additional 600,000 skilled trades people to meet 2023 demand nationwide.

Fryxell said he wanted the 800 students who attended the Construction Career Day in Wallingford to walk away knowing there are good, high paying jobs available, including apprentice programs where people can work while they learn.

“They’re going to school while they’re working, learning their trade, earning money. They come out of that program without any debt compared to some of their peers leaving college with mounds of student loans and student debt. And often times, in the construction industry, they’re making more money than their peers who are coming out of a four-year bachelor program,” said Fryxell.

Students had the chance to operate excavators, climb utility poles, run survey equipment, learn about plows, concrete, electrical, welding.