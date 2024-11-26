High schoolers gain real world experience during stock market simulation

High schoolers recently had the opportunity to invest in their futures.

More than 200 students participated in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, a simulated stock market challenge, testing their skills as day traders.

Seven high schools from across the state competed to see who could make the most money managing $1 million of fake cash, of course.

NBC CT Responds Consumer Reporter Caitlin Burchill had a blast emceeing the fast-paced event.

Michael Benson Photography

This real-world competition is the culmination of a five-week course teaching students about investment strategies and financial literacy.

The course - JA Take Stock in Your Future - and the competition are run by Junior Achievement of Southwest New England, a nonprofit inspiring young people to succeed in our global economy.

This fall’s event was held at Stanley Black and Decker in New Britain.

Employees from local businesses, who sponsor the event, work the trading room floor passing out newspapers and accepting trades, among other roles.

Students from Coginchaug Regional High School, Engineering and Science University Magnet School, Granby Memorial High School, Simsbury High School, Tolland High School, Valley Regional High School and Westbrook High School participated in the challenge.