High Temperatures Near 50 on New Year's Eve, Low-50s on New Year's Day

It is going to be an unusually mild New Year’s Eve, with high temperatures near 50 degrees, and it will be in the lower 50s on New Year’s Day.

Friday starts with fog and drizzle and the day will be cloudy and mild.

A few showers are possible, but not likely.

We will have more of the same this evening and as we head toward midnight and temperatures will be in the 40s.

It will be cloudy and rain is likely later tomorrow and tomorrow night. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

We will have some partial sun Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and a few showers are possible.

Monday will be fair and colder.