The Norwalk Police Department said high tide caused flooding which spanned several blocks of downtown Norwalk Saturday afternoon.

High waters could be seen on Water Street between Haviland Street and Concord Street. The water has since receded.

The police department is reminding drivers to avoid flooded areas. They also said saltwater coming in from high tide can cause damage to your car.