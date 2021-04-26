High Tree Pollen Levels Across Connecticut

Have you been reaching for the tissue box or allergy medicine? You're not alone - tree allergy levels are high and will remain high over the next couple of days.

"The tree pollen has been high since mid March and it continues to rise as trees continue to bloom," Pam Angelillo and RN with UConn Health said. She added that conditions should temporarily improve by the end of the week as the chances of rain and cooler weather increase.

Take a look at the current pollen levels statewide. You will notice tree pollen levels are high while the other pollens we typically see in the late spring and summer are lower.

