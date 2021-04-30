High Wind Advisory for Friday

A wind advisory will be in effect for all of Connecticut Friday, with increasing wind gusts likely over 40 mph.

Not as much rain as we hoped for...and how about some more wind! Ugh. Gusts over 40 mph. Be prepped for those gusts. Weekend looks OK, details all morning on @NBCConnecticut #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/0sLOYfbHff — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) April 30, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and the winds picking up in the afternoon.

The worst is expected in the late afternoon into the evening, with gusts of 45 mph possible, which may be strong enough to take out some trees and power lines.

There is also the chance for some scattered rain and snow showers after midnight.

The rest of the weekend looks good. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy will cool temps coming in around 60.

Sunday will feature some partly sunny skies and a chance for an isolated shower.

Get the latest forecast anytime here.