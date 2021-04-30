first alert weather

High Wind Advisory for Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A wind advisory will be in effect for all of Connecticut Friday, with increasing wind gusts likely over 40 mph.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and the winds picking up in the afternoon.

The worst is expected in the late afternoon into the evening, with gusts of 45 mph possible, which may be strong enough to take out some trees and power lines.

There is also the chance for some scattered rain and snow showers after midnight.

Local

rollover crash 23 mins ago

Police Respond to Separate Rollover Crashes on I-84 in Plainville & Southington

first alert weather 6 hours ago

High Winds Possible Friday

The rest of the weekend looks good. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy will cool temps coming in around 60.

Sunday will feature some partly sunny skies and a chance for an isolated shower.

Get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us