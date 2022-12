High winds from a powerful storm Friday morning appeared to have damaged the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

Part of the roof ripped off, exposing insulation on a large portion of the venue on South Turnpike Road.

It's not clear if the building suffered any additional damage.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to CT Live Nation, which operates the Oakdale.

The storm has caused thousands of power outages statewide.