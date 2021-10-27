High Winds Knock Out Power Around The State

Wednesday afternoon in Old Lyme it remained breezy, but nothing like the early morning hours when winds hit 50 mph.

“It sounded like a freight train going by,” said Karen Smith.

People in Old Lyme and East Lyme described hearing howling wind, and encountering incessant rain from mid-afternoon through the night.

“It was very bad. It was scary,” said Debbie Green of East Lyme.

Snapped by the winds, broken trees were strewn around the area Wednesday, and many were left without power.

Francis Cowgill of Lyme says he didn’t lose power but others near him weren’t so lucky. “I hear the generators halfway down the road,” he said.

Many communities were impacted. The rain and wind also led to the closure of Leetes Island Road in Branford where police say a pole and wires caught fire.

Connecticut State Police say a car in Montville had storm debris on the highway go through the windshield.

In Meriden over 2,000 Eversource customers were without power Wednesday morning.

“Well, it wasn't windy last night. The rain was tapering down and then this morning it was just crazy,” said Arlene Bandeira of Meriden.

The Meriden outages forced several businesses to temporarily close including the Carribean Restaurant, where the owner rushed to hook up a generator this morning.

“I have the freezer and refrigerator and I don’t want all the meat (to spoil),” said Germain Rosario, who says he just received a delivery Tuesday.

Eversource says it has had crews working shifts around the clock in communities all over the state. As of 5:30 p.m. most customers had been restored.