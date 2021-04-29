High Winds Possible Friday

A wind advisory will be in effect for all of Connecticut Friday with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s with occasional rain before showers fizzle out around midnight.

Friday will be party sunny with highs in the upper 60s and the winds picking up in the afternoon. The worst is expected in the late afternoon into the evening, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph possible, which may be strong enough to take out some trees and power lines.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy will cool temps coming in around 60.

