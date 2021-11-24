Highways Expected to Be Crowded With Thanksgiving Travelers Today

Connecticut's highways are expected to be crowded today as people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Wednesday afternoon is typically the busiest travel day heading into Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts 2.5 million New Englanders will be traveling over the holiday weekend.

State police increased the number of troopers patrolling Connecticut highways beginning Wednesday morning and that will continue through Sunday night. They will be using traditional and non-traditional patrol cars to monitor traffic conditions and issue tickets to reckless and distracted drivers, according to state police.

“As always, we depend on all drivers to remember and obey traffic laws. Please be our extra set of eyes on the highways and call 911 if you spot an emergency,” said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the State Police. “During this very busy long holiday weekend, please take the time to arrive at your destination safely. Check traffic and weather reports before you leave home, and be patient as the roads will be filled with other drivers.”

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year, troopers issued more than 1,000 tickets for speeding, seatbelt, and other violations, such as texting while driving and following too close. There were seven fatalities on Connecticut highways during the same time period last year.