Department of Energy and Environmental protection

Hiker Finds Injured Bald Eagle in Thomaston

NBC Universal, Inc.

A hiker found a bald eagle with an injured wing in Thomaston and it is being treated.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the hiker found the eagle on Wednesday and reported it to DEEP.

Officer John Chickos swaddled the eagle in his coat and placed it into an open bag so it could spread out a bit, secured the bag with a seatbelt and bungee cord and brought the eagle to the Sharon Audubon Center.

The eagle was found to have an injured wing, but it appears healthy and stable, so the prognosis is positive, according to DEEP.

Anyone out in DEEP parks who spots an injured animal can call DEEP's 24-hour dispatch at 860-424-3333 for assistance.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

food insecurity 6 hours ago

Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Says It Needs More Help to Provide Free Meals as U.S. Hunger Rises

workplace culture 7 hours ago

How to Avoid a Tom Cruise-Style Workplace Meltdown in the Age of COVID-19

Bermuda 8 hours ago

I Upped My Work-From-Home Game by Relocating to This Tropical Island

This article tagged under:

Department of Energy and Environmental protectionthomaston
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us