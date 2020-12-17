Hiker Finds Injured Bald Eagle in Thomaston

A hiker found a bald eagle with an injured wing in Thomaston and it is being treated.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the hiker found the eagle on Wednesday and reported it to DEEP.

An injured bald eagle was found by a hiker in Thomaston yesterday and reported to DEEP. @CTEnConPolice Officer John Chickos swaddled the eagle in his coat, and placed the eagle into an open bag, so it could spread out a bit and self-comfort. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/AxOps4zcVN — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) December 17, 2020

Officer John Chickos swaddled the eagle in his coat and placed it into an open bag so it could spread out a bit, secured the bag with a seatbelt and bungee cord and brought the eagle to the Sharon Audubon Center.

The eagle was found to have an injured wing, but it appears healthy and stable, so the prognosis is positive, according to DEEP.

Anyone out in DEEP parks who spots an injured animal can call DEEP's 24-hour dispatch at 860-424-3333 for assistance.