Hiker in Stable Condition After Fall at Hubbard Park in Meriden

A hiker is in stable condition after falling at Hubbard Park in Meriden Tuesday and Lifestar flew her to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Officials said the hiker fell 65 feet from the cliff and she tumbled another 120 feet.

Officials said they located the hiker below the castle and she was conscious. Firefighters and medics hiked down to the patient and determined that she was in critical condition.

A medical transport helicopter was brought in and flew her to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

She suffered a head and abdominal injury, officials said.