Hiker injured after slipping on icy ridge in Southington

A person was taken to the hospital after slipping on an icy ridge while hiking in Southington Thursday afternoon.

The Southington Fire Department said they responded to the area of Wassel Reservoir off of Caretaker Road shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Responding crews hiked a steep cliff and found a hiker, who appeared to have a lower leg injury.

Southington Fire Department Southington Fire Department

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The person was packaged up and lowered to safety with a stokes basket.

The rescue took about an hour, and the hiker was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.