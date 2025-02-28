Southington

Hiker injured after slipping on icy ridge in Southington

By Angela Fortuna

Southington Fire Department

A person was taken to the hospital after slipping on an icy ridge while hiking in Southington Thursday afternoon.

The Southington Fire Department said they responded to the area of Wassel Reservoir off of Caretaker Road shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Responding crews hiked a steep cliff and found a hiker, who appeared to have a lower leg injury.

Southington Fire Department
The person was packaged up and lowered to safety with a stokes basket.

The rescue took about an hour, and the hiker was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

This article tagged under:

Southington
