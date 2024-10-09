Hikers encouraged to enjoy Connecticut parks and be safe while doing so

Fall foliage season is upon us. It's a time many consider the perfect time of year to take in all Connecticut has to offer.

"It’s like the best day of the year,” said Terry Reinhardt, of Bristol. He’s taking his kayak out in Satan’s Kingdom State Park in New Hartford.

"It seems to have all of a sudden picked up and turned really quick now,” said Barry Hall, of Barkhamsted. He was walking his dog at the State Park, enjoying the foliage.

The foliage might be pretty, but it also signifies the changes in weather that are nearby.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"It gets dark earlier. So as you're planning your trip, make sure you're keeping the time of day, sunrise, sunset, in mind,” said Mason Trumble, Deputy Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

He says it gets colder quicker this time of year and reminds hikers to bring layers as well.

Trumble says Connecticut’s Environmental Conservation police respond to lost hiker calls every year. The state encourages those taking to the trails to keep their loved ones in the loop.

A lot of times they didn’t leave clear detailed plans with their friends or loved ones so they don't really know where they are,” said Trumble.

Aside from personal safety, officials say keeping an eye on wildlife when you take to one of the 142 State Parks can make a difference.

Some concerns involve something small, like mosquitoes, which pose a risk of spreading EEE or West Nile until the first frost.

Other concerns involve much bigger animals, like bears.

"Be bear aware. Don't be afraid to make noise. Have a bear whistle or a bear bell as you're hiking,” said Trumble.

Leaders say working with the environment will make your hike happier.

"Respect the land. Carry in that you carry out so others can enjoy what we have in the future,” said Andy Bicking, of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association.