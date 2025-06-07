Hikers get outside to enjoy ‘Trails Day' across Connecticut, with more hikes still to go

It’s “Trails Day” in Connecticut and beyond, a day to celebrate the outdoors by getting outside.

The American Hiking Society started the annual event and the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association keeps it going here in Connecticut.

They’ll tell you a day outside, is a day well spent.

“I thought, here is a chance to try out a new trail,” said Jeff Dickey–Chasins, of Middletown.

He had been wanting to check out the southern section of Middletown along the Connecticut River, so he took Trails Day as a chance to explore with a group.

The day is dedicated to recreation on the state’s trails.

“Even though there are a few sprinkles we have people ready to go for the hike,” said Gail Hanson, the leader of Dickey-Chasins hike.

She said this is her third year leading hikes, but has been volunteering with the organization for five years. As a former science teacher, for her, it’s a chance to help people appreciate the world they are in.

“I talk to people about the rocks, the birds, the flowers, I point things out, the more you notice, the more fun it could be,” Hanson said.

The CFPA puts on about 200 hikes and events in 110 towns around the state. The idea is to get more people exposed to the outdoors and enjoying what Connecticut has to offer.

They maintain about 825 miles of our states trail system so this is also a chance to check in on trails at the start of the busy hiking season.

“Really what we want to do is make the outdoors accessible and families especially to experience something new,” said Chuck Toal, leader of Trails Day for the CFPA.

He notes there are activities geared toward everyone, of all experience levels.

“Things like paddles and bike trips, history hikes, yoga hikes, birding events, there are urban events, there are farm walks,” Toal said.

He said Connecticut’s trails are stellar and more people should be outside using them. This is a chance to do that and celebrate our great state.

“It’s really become a great celebration of all our outdoors here in the state,” he explained.

Despite a few Saturday showers, those participating in the Middletown hike, say a wet day in the woods is still better than a day spent indoors.

“To be outside, what she was saying earlier, its very relaxing, even if it’s raining its relaxing,” explained Dickey-Chasins.

Some Saturday events did get postponed, and there are still Sunday hikes to attend. The CFPA asks you register for the events if you would like to participate.