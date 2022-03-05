Hikers Say They Were Followed by Black Bear at Sleeping Giant in Hamden

Several hikers said they were followed by a black bear at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Friday.

The Sleeping Giant Park Association said a group of hikers told them they were followed on the orange trail near the yellow/green line in the middle of the park. This happened at around 3 p.m.

A couple hours later, a runner reported that they were followed down the red square trail to Mount Carmel Avenue. This happened at around 5 p.m.

The association is warning people to be aware of their surroundings when hiking and to always keep dogs on a leash.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has tips when it comes to bear sightings:

Observe it from a distance.

Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms or walk slowly away.

Never try to feed to attract bears.

Anyone who sees a bear is asked to report it to the DEEP Wildlife Division by calling 860-424-3011.