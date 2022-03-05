bear sightings

Hikers Say They Were Followed by Black Bear at Sleeping Giant in Hamden

Getty Images

Several hikers said they were followed by a black bear at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Friday.

The Sleeping Giant Park Association said a group of hikers told them they were followed on the orange trail near the yellow/green line in the middle of the park. This happened at around 3 p.m.

A couple hours later, a runner reported that they were followed down the red square trail to Mount Carmel Avenue. This happened at around 5 p.m.

The association is warning people to be aware of their surroundings when hiking and to always keep dogs on a leash.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has tips when it comes to bear sightings:

  • Observe it from a distance.
  • Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms or walk slowly away.
  • Never try to feed to attract bears.

Anyone who sees a bear is asked to report it to the DEEP Wildlife Division by calling 860-424-3011.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

bear sightingsHamdenSleeping Giantsleeping giant state parkconnecticut bears
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us